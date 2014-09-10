Around the NFL

Bucs place Mike Jenkins on IR with pectoral injury

Published: Sep 10, 2014 at 04:34 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The season is over for Mike Jenkins.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that their starting cornerback is headed to injured reserve with a pectoral injury, per the team's official website. To fill his roster spot, the Bucs signed fifth-year cover man Crezdon Butler, who spent last season with the San Diego Chargers.

Jenkins has battled injuries since signing with Tampa, missing most of August with a hamstring issue before suffering the pectoral injury in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It was Jenkins who attempted to coverKelvin Benjamin as the rookie wideout hopped over the corner's back to haul in a fourth-quarter touchdown from Derek Anderson.

Jenkins signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the team in March after spending last season with the Oakland Raiders and his first five campaigns with the Dallas Cowboys.

Johnthan Banks and Leonard Johnson now rise up the pecking order to fill the void behind Alterraun Verner, who came out of Week 1 as the NFL's top-rated cornerback, per Pro Football Focus. The Bucs will need Verner at his best with injuries already eating up Tampa's secondary.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" covers the Falcons' impressive offense, RGIII's struggles and recaps all Sunday's Week 1 action.

