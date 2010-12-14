Bucs place DT McCoy, LB Black on injured reserve

Published: Dec 14, 2010 at 05:44 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and linebacker Quincy Black on injured reserve. Defensive end George Johnson and linebacker Tyrone McKenzie were promoted from the practice squad to fill the roster spots.

McCoy was the third pick in this year's draft out of Oklahoma. He suffered a torn left biceps during this past Sunday's 17-16 victory at Washington, finishing his rookie season with 43 tackles and three sacks.

Black broke a forearm against the Redskins. He started 10 of 11 games he played and had 88 tackles and two sacks.

The Bucs also announced Tuesday that linebacker J.D. Folsom was added to the practice squad.

