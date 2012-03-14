Bucs part ways with veteran Faine after spending spree

Published: Mar 14, 2012 at 11:39 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneershave released veteran center Jeff Faine, the team announced Wednesday.

"[This] move is bittersweet, but I leave in great health, excited and energized for my next opportunity," Faine told the team's official website. "I look forward to seeing Josh Freeman and some of the other young talent become bright stars in this league."

Lombardi: March madness

Free agency's a frenzied dance between agents and organizations, but Michael Lombardi explains the market's madness. More ...

Faine has started every NFL game in which he has appeared, a total of 117 in nine seasons.

The Bucs acquired Faine as an unrestricted free agent in 2008. The 30-year-old spent two years in New Orleans after spending three with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him out of Notre Dame with the 21st overall pick in 2003.

"I appreciate the leadership Jeff has provided to our franchise, both on and off the field," general manager Mark Dominik said. "He has been a true professional during his time here. We wish him all the best and are confident he will have continued success in the future."

The move came shortly after the Bucs committed more than $140 million to signing receiver Vincent Jackson, guard Carl Nicks and cornerback Eric Wright.

According to the website, recently re-signed lineman Jeremy Zuttah could switch to center to replace Faine.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is leaving Los Angeles for the Panthers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team announced later in the day that they had agreed to terms with Brown.

news

Matthew Slater returning for 16th season with Patriots

Matthew Slater is giving it another go in New England. The longtime special teams ace is returning for a 16th NFL season with the Patriots, the team announced Friday.

news

Next Woman Up: Ashton Washington, Player Personnel Coordinator for the Chicago Bears

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Chicago Bears Player Personnel Coordinator Ashton Washington discusses her start in high school recruiting, prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine and the chip on her shoulder.

news

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

Derek Carr's free agency tour is set to begin in New York with a visit with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE