Bucs OC: Penalty that erased Winslow's TD grab was incorrect

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Greg Olson told the St. Petersburg Times that the NFL informed the team tight end Kellen Winslow was incorrectly called for a pass-interference penalty that wiped out a fourth-quarter touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.
Winslow and Lions safety C.C. Brown were engaged in the end zone before the tight end broke free and caught a 2-yard touchdown on a third-and-goal play. However, Winslow was flagged, forcing the Bucs to settle for a tying field goal. Tampa Bay eventually lost in overtime, 23-20.
"They apologized," Olson told the newspaper Wednesday. "We've had a number of those this year. It's real discouraging. We've played some tight games, but you can't have those kinds of mistakes. It's disappointing, obviously. Now, it wasn't the only play in the game, but it was a critical one at a critical time."
"It's Christmas, and I just bought a bunch of people gifts," Morris said. "I like to keep my money (and avoid fines for criticizing officials) so I can provide gifts for my lovely staff."