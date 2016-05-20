Bucs OC Monken: 'Dead wrong' about Jameis Winston

"I think that's just general in life, especially with social media today, but even before then," Monken said. "Without knowing a person, we make judgments without ever being around them. I think that's just common, that's not just Jameis, that's people. You make thoughts, impressions when you meet someone on Facebook or Twitter or (Snapchat), you think you know them. You think you're a part of their life, you have no idea what they're like until you get around them and you're around them day to day and see what they're about. That's in terms of life, not just him."