Bucs OC Monken: 'Dead wrong' about Jameis Winston

Not everyone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' building was a fan of Jameis Winston coming out of college. Even head coach Dirk Koetter said he initially preferred Marcus Mariota to Winston. After spending time around Winston those opinions quickly change.
New offensive coordinator Todd Monken -- formerly head coach at Southern Miss -- said he had it all wrong about Winston.
"It's who he is, how he's wired," Monken said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "I think that's one thing that's a misnomer. I think from the outside you would've looked at it with all the things that were publicized in the past about him and who he is. I was dead wrong. He wants to win as much as we do. He's a competitive joker, man, he's smart, he's intelligent ... you can win a lot of games with guys like that."
Since being hired in January, Monken said learning about the young quarterback's personality changed how he views Winston.
"I think that's just general in life, especially with social media today, but even before then," Monken said. "Without knowing a person, we make judgments without ever being around them. I think that's just common, that's not just Jameis, that's people. You make thoughts, impressions when you meet someone on Facebook or Twitter or (Snapchat), you think you know them. You think you're a part of their life, you have no idea what they're like until you get around them and you're around them day to day and see what they're about. That's in terms of life, not just him."
Now that he's changed his mind about Winston the person, it's Monken's job to coax an improved second year out of Winston the quarterback.