Bucs' Mike Evans, Chris Godwin among NFL's top WR duos

Evans in 2019: 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and 8 touchdowns (13 games).

Godwin in 2019: 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and 9 touchdowns (14 games).





Evans and Godwin both ranked in the top four in receiving yards per game last season (Evans was fourth, with 89 ypg; Godwin was second, with 95.2 ypg), so, as you might expect given that piece of information, they led all receiving duos in receiving yards and were second in receiving TDs in 2019. Evans has been one of the best players at his position since entering the league -- he's one of just two players in NFL history with 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first six seasons (joining Hall of Famer Randy Moss) -- while Godwin has steadily improved in all facets over his first three seasons to reach the standard the Bucs hoped he would when they picked him in the third round of the 2017 draft. There are a lot of mouths to feed in this offense, with Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy being added this offseason, but Tom Brady has made it apparent that he's excited to push the ball downfield, especially now that he's equipped with one of the most talented supporting casts he's ever had. I wouldn't put it past Evans and Godwin to repeat last year's production; it'll be just a tad more difficult to achieve with more playmakers in the mix.