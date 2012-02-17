Bucs make Sheridan next defensive coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that Bill Sheridan has been hired as the team's next defensive coordinator.
The team also confirmed via its official Twitter feed that former NFL linebacker Bryan Cox will be added to the team's defensive coaching staff.
Sheridan, who was the Miami Dolphins' linebackers coach during the 2010 and 2011 seasons, was hired in January by Ohio State coach Urban Meyer as a defensive assistant. Sheridan was the New York Giants' defensive coordinator in 2009 after coaching their linebackers from 2005 to 2008.
The Giantsfired Sheridan after the 2009 season, when the team surrendered 40 or more points in five different games for the first time since 1966.
Sheridan's previous coaching experience had been in the college ranks, including stops as an assistant at Michigan (2002-04), Notre Dame (2001), Michigan State (1998-2000), Army (1992-97), Cincinnati (1989-91) and Maine (1987-88).
"Bill is a great teacher who brings a tremendous understanding of defensive football to the Buccaneers organization," new head coach Greg Schiano said in a release. "Over the last three decades, he has had the opportunity to work under some great head coaches like Bo Schembechler, Nick Saban, Lloyd Carr and Tom Coughlin. His experience and knowledge will be a great benefit to our defensive staff."
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that the Bucs had been interested in San Francisco 49ers secondary coach Ed Donatell for the position, but were blocked by the 49ers from interviewing Donatell.
Schiano and the Buccaneers also had trouble finding an offensive coordinator, according to La Canfora, with the Packers and Cardinals denying them the chance to speak with Ben McAdoo and John McNulty, respectively. Tampa Bay eventually hiredGiants quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.
Cox spent 12 seasons in the NFL, including five with the Miami Dolphins, two with the Chicago Bears, three with the New York Jets and one each with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. He finished with 51.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl three times.