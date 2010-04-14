Bucs LT Penn drops 35 pounds, could ask for trade without new deal

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins are among the teams interested in upgrading at left tackle. The Cowboys, who recently cut veteran Flozell Adams, possess a late first-round pick that could be dangled in a trade. The Redskins need multiple tackles, and though very likely to draft Okung No. 4 overall, they still could make a play for a restricted free-agent tackle. However, without a second- and a third-round selection in 2010, they likely would need to acquire picks for a player such as defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth, defensive end Andre Carter or safety LaRon Landry before being able to land a tackle or work out a deal that involved players.