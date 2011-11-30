Bucs look to salvage season of regression

Published: Nov 30, 2011 at 07:29 AM

Why to watch
Did you happen to notice Albert Haynesworth leave his feet to try to swat a pass last week? And he got at least a few inches off the turf. Maybe he can do it again. (He actually seems a decent hit in the scheme down there in Tampa.) And LeGarrette Blount flat-out hurdled a DB last week. So fans have that going for them here.

Inside story
You have to start wondering if Josh Freeman's regression this season will lead to staff changes in Tampa after the season. The Buccaneers have no lack of ball hawks in their secondary, and watching them match up against this vertical offense will be fun. Blount should see at least 25 carries against this run defense.

