Bucs look to rebound on road vs. Vikings

Why to watch
The Buccaneers are the cardiac kids of the NFL. They're never really out of a game and Josh Freeman nearly pulled another comeback last week. Even in defeat, he's a joy to watch and this plucky group will have to rebound on the road. The Vikings, after posting a dismal 39 passing yards at San Diego, unveil Donovan McNabb to the home crowd for the first time.
Inside story
LeGarrette Blount wasn't pleased with his workload in Week 1, and the Bucs couldn't run the ball at all. The Vikings looked fairly stout up front against the Chargers and Adrian Peterson is fresh and primed. I'm not sure the upstart will be able to keep up with the master in this one.