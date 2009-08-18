 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bucs' Jackson suspended four games for violating substance-abuse policy

Published: Aug 18, 2009 at 12:12 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2009 season without starting free safety Tanard Jackson, who apologized Tuesday for receiving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

"I can't really go into the details of the situation, but I can let people know that I'm obviously disappointed in decisions that I made that got me in this situation," Jackson said after practice.

**Tanard Jackson**, FS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Career Statistics
Seasons: 2

Games/Starts: 32/32

Interceptions: 3

"I'm definitely disappointed in myself. I let my team down ... a lot of people down," Jackson added. "The fans, I'd like to apologize to them. ... I'll be out four games, and I'm apologetic. When I come back, I'm hoping to get back on track and move on."

The third-year pro's suspension begins Sept. 5 and will continue through the Bucs' Oct. 4 game against the Washington Redskins. Jackson will be eligible to return for a Oct. 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Jackson declined to give a specific reason for the discipline, he did say the suspension "was not a shock because I knew the situation I was in."

"It was something that was before I got into this league, but it kind of lingered on," Jackson said. "... I definitely have some off-the-field issues I have to address for the well-being of myself and the well-being of this team."

A fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse in 2007, Jackson has started every game for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons.

Citing confidentiality rules, Bucs general manager Mark Dominik declined to discuss specifics about Jackson's suspension.

"It's disappointing news," Dominik said. "... He's a good young player. It's a blow to the team."

Jackson, who has three career interceptions, can practice and play in Tampa Bay's three remaining preseason games. Sixth-year pro Will Allen will take over the free safety job while Jackson serves the suspension.

"I felt like Will played well in our (first preseason) game, but it's disappointing," Dominik said. "It's something we're going to deal with. It's something Tanard is dealing with ... and we have to move forward."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Kansas City 'lucky' to have WR Marquise Brown in 2024

After a 2023 season that featured a constant narrative of inconsistent receiving talent for the Kansas City Chiefs, K.C. signed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. General manager Brett Veach spoke on the signing Friday, including how he fits into an uncertain WR corps.
news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.
news

Tillman Scholars to announce pick No. 226 in honor of Pat Tillman

When the No. 226 selection is made on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, it will be made by two members of the Pat Tillman Foundation -- Army veteran Jeremy Glasstetter and Air Force veteran Deborah Trimble, per the Cardinals franchise. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

Will Brock Bowers be a top-five tight end at the NFL level in the near future? Bucky Brooks digs into the 2024 NFL Draft class to find All-Pro and Pro Bowl caliber prospects, along with five he sees as overachievers.