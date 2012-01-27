Bucs' hiring of Schiano fills NFL's last head-coaching spot

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers filled the final NFL coaching vacancy with a surprise hire Thursday, naming Greg Schiano of Rutgers as the man to replace Raheem Morris. How do the latest coaching moves by the Bucs, Colts, Raiders, Rams and Dolphins stack up?
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
» The drama over Peyton Manning's future turned into a soap opera Thursday, and now the QB and Colts owner Jim Irsay are trying to minimize the damage.
» Brian Billick explains his decision to release quarterback Trent Dilfer after Dilfer won a Super Bowl in Baltimore, and elaborates on the concept of the "elite QB".
» With the Senior Bowl just a day away, Bucky Brooks writes that North Alabama cornerback Janoris Jenkins is emerging as a potential star.
» Joe Namath had some great moments for the Jets, but as a new documentary shows, it was his swagger off the field that made him one of the NFL's signature figures.
» The NFL's biggest stars are gathered in Hawaii this week preparing for Sunday's Pro Bowl. Find out what they're up to in paradise.
» We've narrowed the list of the best plays of the 2011 NFL season down to 20. Now you can vote for the top 10, with the winner announced Feb. 4 at the NFL Honors in Indianapolis.
» The players aren't the only ones recognized for a season of success. Some of the NFL's finest cheerleaders also are rewarded with a trip to the Pro Bowl.
» The February issue of NFL Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments and more.