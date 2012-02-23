Bucs hire LSU's Cooper as secondary coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano hired LSU defensive backs coach Ron Cooper as secondary coach on Thursday, one of several additions to his staff.
Cooper has coached several stars at LSU. The Tigers featured two national award winners in Morris Claiborne (Thorpe Award) and Tyrann Mathieu (Bednarik Award) this past season. In 2010, Patrick Peterson won the Thorpe and Bednarik awards, and was the fifth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.
The Bucs also hired Bryan Cox as front seven coach, Bob Fraser as linebackers coach, Jeff Hafley as assistant defensive backs coach, Tem Lukabu as defensive quality control coach and Randy Melvin as defensive line coach.