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Bucs GM Jason Licht on Mayfield's contract talks: 'Baker is at the forefront of our mind at all times'

Published: Apr 29, 2026 at 07:14 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

With the 2026 NFL Draft in the rearview, the next phase of offseason business for front offices is executing extensions with players who are part of their long-term plans. Every summer, particularly when we get closer to training camp in July, a trove of big-money extensions will be doled out.

In Tampa Bay, the key contract is a big one: Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has outplayed his $33 million-per-year contract he signed in 2024. Entering the final year of his deal -- with zero guaranteed dollars -- the Bucs would like to lock Mayfield down for the long haul.

Until the deal is done, GM Jason Licht will be asked about the status any time he gets close to a mic.

"Baker is at the forefront of our mind at all times," he said Tuesday on The Drive with TKras. "All of our plans revolve around Baker. That's something that we'll get to at some point. I have had a lot of discussions with Baker about the team. We texted during the draft after some of the picks. I know he was excited about the players that we took. We have a great relationship. And listen, nobody here wants Baker to be playing for any other team, so I'll just leave it at that."

The Bucs could let the 30-year-old play out his contract, then play the tag game. However, that rarely works out well for the club and leads to other midseason distractions. Baker isn't a first-contract player still trying to find his footing. The past three seasons have shown that he's worth a big-money deal. Frankly, the fact that the Bucs got him relatively little over the past few campaigns was a boon. When it comes to quarterbacks, the good ones don't stay cheap long.

The question is how high up the quarterback money list Mayfield leaps. Daniel Jones' $44 million per-year deal would appear to be the absolute floor. Frankly, if the Bucs could get him to sign for that, they'd leap so fast, Licht would probably blow out his back. At this point, Baker becoming the 11th QB to reach $50-plus million seems more likely.

Mayfield played at an MVP-level last season before injuries to himself and the surrounding crew sank the Bucs' ship. His play has proven he's worth more than bridge-QB money. When it gets done and how much the deal is worth remain the questions the club hopes to answer in the coming months.

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