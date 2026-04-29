Bucs GM Jason Licht on Mayfield's contract talks: 'Baker is at the forefront of our mind at all times'

"Baker is at the forefront of our mind at all times," he said Tuesday on The Drive with TKras. "All of our plans revolve around Baker. That's something that we'll get to at some point. I have had a lot of discussions with Baker about the team. We texted during the draft after some of the picks. I know he was excited about the players that we took. We have a great relationship. And listen, nobody here wants Baker to be playing for any other team, so I'll just leave it at that."

The Bucs could let the 30-year-old play out his contract, then play the tag game. However, that rarely works out well for the club and leads to other midseason distractions. Baker isn't a first-contract player still trying to find his footing. The past three seasons have shown that he's worth a big-money deal. Frankly, the fact that the Bucs got him relatively little over the past few campaigns was a boon. When it comes to quarterbacks, the good ones don't stay cheap long.

The question is how high up the quarterback money list Mayfield leaps. Daniel Jones' $44 million per-year deal would appear to be the absolute floor. Frankly, if the Bucs could get him to sign for that, they'd leap so fast, Licht would probably blow out his back. At this point, Baker becoming the 11th QB to reach $50-plus million seems more likely.