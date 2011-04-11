Bucs, GM Dominik agree on four-year contract extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and general manager Mark Dominik have agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.
Dominik, who just completed his second season as general manager and 16th with the Bucs, helped engineer a roster overhaul that made Tampa Bay (10-6) the youngest team in the NFL last season and the first team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to start 10 different rookies and finish with a winning record.
The team's improvement from 3-13 in 2009 to 10 wins in 2010 marked their best single-season turnaround in franchise history.
"I am appreciative of the confidence the Glazer family has in the direction of the franchise," Dominik told the team's official website Monday. "I am looking forward to working into my 20th year as a proud part of this community and organization."
Dominik has overseen the team's last two drafts, which began with the Buccaneers trading up in 2009 to land quarterback Josh Freeman. Of the 15 players selected over the past two years, 13 remain with the team and 12 have been starters.
"It's been a pleasure working with and getting to know Mark, so it's gratifying to witness his success," said co-chairman Joel Glazer. "Mark is dedicated to delivering the winner our fans deserve."
Dominik has demonstrated a knack for identifying late-round and undrafted talent, including wide receiver Mike Williams, who was drafted in the fourth round last year, seventh-round safety Cody Grimm, undrafted running back LeGarrette Blount and undrafted guard Ted Larsen, each of whom have made a significant impact in their rookie campaigns.
"The mission is to continue building this team into a lasting contender and to bring championships back to the Tampa Bay area," Dominik said.