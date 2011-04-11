Bucs, GM Dominik agree on four-year contract extension

Published: Apr 11, 2011 at 03:20 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and general manager Mark Dominik have agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Dominik, who just completed his second season as general manager and 16th with the Bucs, helped engineer a roster overhaul that made Tampa Bay (10-6) the youngest team in the NFL last season and the first team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to start 10 different rookies and finish with a winning record.

The team's improvement from 3-13 in 2009 to 10 wins in 2010 marked their best single-season turnaround in franchise history.

"I am appreciative of the confidence the Glazer family has in the direction of the franchise," Dominik told the team's official website Monday. "I am looking forward to working into my 20th year as a proud part of this community and organization."

Dominik has overseen the team's last two drafts, which began with the Buccaneers trading up in 2009 to land quarterback Josh Freeman. Of the 15 players selected over the past two years, 13 remain with the team and 12 have been starters.

"It's been a pleasure working with and getting to know Mark, so it's gratifying to witness his success," said co-chairman Joel Glazer. "Mark is dedicated to delivering the winner our fans deserve."

Dominik has demonstrated a knack for identifying late-round and undrafted talent, including wide receiver Mike Williams, who was drafted in the fourth round last year, seventh-round safety Cody Grimm, undrafted running back LeGarrette Blount and undrafted guard Ted Larsen, each of whom have made a significant impact in their rookie campaigns.

"The mission is to continue building this team into a lasting contender and to bring championships back to the Tampa Bay area," Dominik said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Andrew Thomas, Steve McLendon become first 300-pound players with TD catch, INT in same game

Linemen are rarely spotlighted in the spectacle that is the NFL, but in Tampa Bay's 30-10 win over New York on Monday night, they were the stars of the show.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Patriots rise, Bills fall as pecking order changes from top to bottom

In his Week 12 Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus makes changes at No. 1 and No. 32, with a whole lot of reshuffling in between. And yes, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are back in the contender tier.
news

Why Rodney Harrison deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Scott Pioli says former NFL safety Rodney Harrison deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his argument isn't based on his own biases. Harrison's career production is comparable to a number of HOFers, including one member of the Class of 2021.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers return to winning form: 'Hoping our best football's ahead of us'

There were some bumps in the road, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers ultimately got exactly what they needed, defeating the Giants, 30-10, and getting back to form as they snapped a two-game skid. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW