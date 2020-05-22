Around the NFL

Friday, May 22, 2020 05:27 AM

Bucs GM: Brady, Arians 'perfect marriage' for win-now mentality

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers loaded up the ship to chase an elusive playoff berth that has evaded them for a dozen years.

The biggest addition was obviously Tom Brady, who immediately brought legitimacy to the Bucs' Super Bowl hopes by bolstering an already potent offense with steadiness at the most important position.

The addition of a soon-to-be 43-year-old Brady, who signed a two-year deal, is a play to try to win a ring in a short window. Paired with player-friendly but blunt coach Bruce Arians, the Bucs duo is the ideal fit. But with an aging QB and a 67-year-old coach, GM Jason Licht isn't too worried about more than the season that lies in front of them.

"I don't have a lot of concerns on that right now," Licht told ESPN Thursday night. "We have a head coach that, to be quite frank, isn't gonna be here for the next 15, 20 years coaching the Buccaneers. So I think it was actually a perfect marriage: You've got two guys that have got something to prove; they want to win, they want to win now; they've got the same mindset."

Arians' "no risk it, no biscuit" mindset meshes perfectly with Brady's attitude. The coach, who is night-and-day different than Bill Belichick, was one big reason TB12 moved to Tampa.

"Getting Tom here, quite frankly, started with hiring Bruce last year," Licht said. "I don't know if we would be in this situation right now without Bruce Arians as our head coach. And they're kind of living parallel lives right now; they've got something to prove, and they want to do it now."

The timeline in Tampa is clear: Win a Super Bowl in the next two years. Beyond that, Licht will worry about the long-term future at a later date.

Related Content

Pats owner Robert Kraft's SB ring raises $1.025M in auction
news

Pats owner Robert Kraft's SB ring raises $1.025M in auction

Add another million dollars raised for the All In Challenge. Robert Kraft's ring from Super Bowl LI, where the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons, went for $1.025 million.
Shelby Harris: Broncos will 'shock the league' in 2020
news

Shelby Harris: Broncos will 'shock the league' in 2020

John Elway's excellent offseason brought buzz back to Denver. Even the players are eating up excitement. Harris said recently that the Broncos will surprise anyone still doubting.
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson jogs toward the sideline during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Redskins 47-16.
news

Adrian Peterson not fretting about winning RB starting job 

Adrian Peterson thinks he's got plenty left in the tank, but can the former All-Pro beat out a crowded backfield to be the starting running back in Washington?
(L-R) Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, television color commentator Terry Bradshaw, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) enjoy the moment as they stand on the Lombardi Trophy presentation platform after the Chiefs win the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Chiefs CEO: Mahomes extension talks to begin this summer

Patrick Mahomes has done a lot in a short amount of time, and his play has more than earned him a major pay raise. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said Thursday that the team plans to start contract negotiations with their star QB sooner than rather than later.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Saints signing former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo

Anthony Chickillo is getting a restart in the NFC. The former Steelers linebacker has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
news

Fourth-and-15 alternative draws attention of Patrick Mahomes

The effectiveness of the onside kick has gone by the wayside in recent years thanks to measures implemented to increase player safety, but NFL owners are considering a rule change proposal that could make a considerable impact on close games.
Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers
news

Adrian Peterson 'didn't like' Trent Williams trade to 49ers

Adrian Peterson likes the make up of this year's Redskins team, but the veteran running back wishes Washington didn't trade offensive tackle Trent Williams.
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the football during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jets RB Frank Gore 'cool' with backing up Le'Veon Bell

Reuniting with coach Adam Gase in New York, Gore knows his role is to give the All-Pro Bell a breather. It's a duty he's glad to fill.
Aldon Smith reinstated to NFL without 'mileage on my body'
news

Aldon Smith reinstated to NFL without 'mileage on my body'

After being out of the NFL since 2015, the Cowboys DE isn't worried about returning rusty. "God has blessed me with talent," Smith told TMZ. 
Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos
news

Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos

The former NFL MVP is doing what he can to show teams he's back to full health. Newton dispatched a series of Instagram posts this week showing off his throwing and workouts.
Rob Gronkowski four 'protein shakes away' from playing weight
news

Rob Gronkowski four 'protein shakes away' from playing weight

After getting down to 240 pounds during retirement -- and looking every bit that skinny -- Gronkowski told CBS Sports HQ that he's nearly back to his expected playing weight. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL