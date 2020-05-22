Bucs GM: Brady, Arians 'perfect marriage' for win-now mentality

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers loaded up the ship to chase an elusive playoff berth that has evaded them for a dozen years.

The biggest addition was obviously Tom Brady, who immediately brought legitimacy to the Bucs' Super Bowl hopes by bolstering an already potent offense with steadiness at the most important position.

The addition of a soon-to-be 43-year-old Brady, who signed a two-year deal, is a play to try to win a ring in a short window. Paired with player-friendly but blunt coach Bruce Arians, the Bucs duo is the ideal fit. But with an aging QB and a 67-year-old coach, GM Jason Licht isn't too worried about more than the season that lies in front of them.