Bucs' Foster fined $20K, Holland $10K for illegal hits vs. Pats

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Mason Foster $20,000 for his hit on New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco in a preseason game last week, The Tampa Tribune reported Wednesday.
Foster, a rookie, drew an unnecessary roughness penalty in the first quarter of the Bucs' 31-14 loss. Ochocinco was about to catch a pass from Tom Brady when Foster hit him high, separating the receiver from the football.
Foster's agent, Steve Caric, told the Tribune that he'll appeal the fine on Foster's behalf.
"Just got to pay it and keep on going from there," Foster told the newspaper. "Learn from it."
Ochocinco had no problem with the hit and informed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell via Twitter that Foster won't take a hit to his wallet.
"@nflcommish Dad no disrespect but I don't agree with @mason_foster fine n I'll be reimbursing him personally," Ochocinco wrote. "Please feel free to contact me."
Foster wasn't the only Bucs player fined for a hit on a notable Patriots playmaker. Rookie safety Devin Holland was informed of a $10,000 fine for a shot he administered to running back Danny Woodhead later in the game, according to the Tribune.
Holland's agent, Ben Gibson, confirmed the fine.
Holland has yet to receive an NFL game check, but he now has been fined in each of his first two preseason games. In the opener, Holland was docked $5,000 after illegally striking a Kansas City Chiefs punt returner.
