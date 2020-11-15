Around the NFL

Bucs' flight to Charlotte delayed due to mechanical issues, set to face Panthers at 1 p.m. ET

Published: Nov 14, 2020 at 09:59 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers encountered an unexpected hurdle ahead of their 1 p.m. ET game against the Panthers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported around 6 p.m. ET that the Bucs had yet to leave for North Carolina due to mechanical issues that caused them to wait for about five hours on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport.

A couple of hours later, just before 9:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network's James Palmer reported that the Bucs were boarding a new plane to head to Charlotte after roughly six hours of delays. Tampa is estimated to arrive around 11 p.m. ET, he added.

Fresh off a blowout loss to the Saints in prime time a week ago, the delay presented Tampa with an unforeseen snag on its road to redemption. A win against Carolina would go a long way in restoring some order for Bruce Arians' squad.

