Bucs' flight to Charlotte delayed due to mechanical issues, set to face Panthers at 1 p.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers encountered an unexpected hurdle ahead of their 1 p.m. ET game against the Panthers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported around 6 p.m. ET that the Bucs had yet to leave for North Carolina due to mechanical issues that caused them to wait for about five hours on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport.

A couple of hours later, just before 9:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network's James Palmer reported that the Bucs were boarding a new plane to head to Charlotte after roughly six hours of delays. Tampa is estimated to arrive around 11 p.m. ET, he added.