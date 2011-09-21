Bucs, Falcons meet after emotional Week 2 wins

Why to watch
Two of the better young quarterbacks, who happen to be divisional foes, meet with both coming off dramatic comeback wins. All kinds of potential playoff ramifications here, featuring two spunky teams with a lot to feel good about.
Inside story
Matt Ryan has had some struggles this season and for the second straight week he faces an elite secondary. Few people can bait younger quarterbacks better than Ronde Barber, and Aqib Talib is a ball hawk. Rookie Julio Jones is getting more looks every week in Atlanta's offense.