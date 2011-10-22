Bucs' Faine out vs. Bears; McCoy unlikely to play in London tilt

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Jeff Faine has been ruled out for Sunday's showdown in London against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Albert Breer reported Saturday, citing a team source.
Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy remains unlikely to play after not practicing Friday due to a nagging high ankle sprain, but the team has not entirely ruled out the second-year defender, Breer reported.
McCoy has started five games this season and Faine has started all six for the 4-2 Bucs, who sit tied atop the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints.
Along with Faine (arm), the Bucs will be without LeGarrette Blount, their second-year running back who will miss the game with a knee injury.
Blount injured his knee during the first half of the Bucs' 48-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.