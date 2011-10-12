Bucs face a stiff test against Brees and Saints

Published: Oct 12, 2011 at 09:53 AM

Why to watch
The upstart Buccaneers know that they'll need as many division wins and tiebreaker help as possible after missing the playoffs despite 10 wins a year ago. The Saints know at some point they're going to have to tighten up the defense if they're gonna get back to the Super Bowl.

Inside story
The Buccaneers beat the Saints to end the 2010 season, and last week Cam Newton -- a QB with some of the same physical gifts as Josh Freeman -- gave the Saints all they could handle. Steve Smith is scorching corners and safeties every week, and the Saints are ceding yards in bunches. Shootout, anyone?

