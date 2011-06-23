Bucs employee loses job after arrest in child sex sting

Published: Jun 23, 2011 at 06:42 AM

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers employee who was among 32 people arrested Sunday in a child sex sting is no longer with the team, according to the Tampa Tribune.

Brian C. Weiss, 38, was charged with using a computer to persuade a guardian to consent to have a child have sex with him; traveling to meet the guardian for purposes of having the child have sex with him; and lewd and lascivious behavior with a person 12 to 16 years old.

Weiss, a luxury suite manager for the Bucs, was arrested in Clermont, Fla., as part of an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesman for the Bucs declined comment, the Tribune reported Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the operation, set up two weeks ago at a vacation rental home in Clermont, was partly done by detectives posing as children ages 9 to 14 in online chat rooms.

