Bucs DTs Haynesworth, Price declared inactive vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have a tough time stopping the Carolina Panthers' rushing attack, as defensive tackles Albert Haynesworth and Brian Price are both inactive for Saturday's game.
The Bucs are 4-10 and in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. They haven't won since Oct. 16, when they beat the New Orleans Saints 26-20.
The Panthers will be without two starters in their secondary -- injured safety Charles Godfrey and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn.
Panthers safety Jordan Pugh, who was expected to start for Godfrey, will not play after developing a headache during pre-game warmups, team spokesman Charlie Dayton said. That means undrafted rookie Jonathan Nelson, who was called up from the practice squad Friday, will get the start and see his first NFL action.
Munnerlyn was placed on season-ending injured reserve Friday, and the Panthers have listed R.J. Stanford as the starter.
