Bucs DT McCoy to sit vs. Bears; Blount sidelined, too

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears in London, a league source told NFL Network's Albert Breer.
The Bucs later confirmed the move when they released their list of inactive players.
McCoy had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury after he didn't practice Friday. But the Buccaneersdidn't rule him out until Sunday.
Tampa Bay also will be without center Jeff Faine (biceps) and running back LeGarrette Blount (knee).