Bucs DT Haynesworth doesn't hold grudge against Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tampa Bay's Albert Haynesworth says he is returning to Tennessee with no ill will toward the Titans.
He's now with his third team since leaving the franchise that drafted him and says he's learned the hard way a big payday may not be worth the hassle.
"I'm going into free agency, I'm almost thinking that all the other teams are kind of alike, and they just want to bring somebody in of a high caliber that they're going to kind of play to their strengths," Haynesworth said Wednesday in a conference call. "That doesn't necessarily mean it. A lot of times, it's a business and not every team, but some teams are just going to bring you in to sell tickets.
"So guys got to definitely be careful for that and before you go and think it's going to be greener grass on the other side, really look back where you played all your ball and see if you maybe can work something out with them."
Haynesworth turned down a reported four-year deal for $32 million with Tennessee in July 2008 before playing his seventh and final season with the Titans. He then signed a $100 million deal with Washington with $41 million guaranteed. The Redskins traded him to New England in July after two seasons highlighted by poor production and a running battle with Washington coach Mike Shanahan last year.
The Patriots waived him earlier this month, and the Bucs, who had offered Haynesworth $42 million guaranteed when he was a free agent, claimed him. Now the Bucs (4-6) visit Tennessee (5-5) on Sunday.
This will be his second game back in Tennessee since he left, though he had only one tackle in very limited play in a Redskins' overtime win last season.
Haynesworth said he read where Titans general manager Mike Reinfeldt said the difference between their offer and Washington's was about 20 percent. The tackle said if that were true, he'd still be wearing Tennessee blue.
