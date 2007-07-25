Bucs down Browns, end road drought

The Buccaneers wouldn't confirm reports that QB Chris Simms has agreed to a two-year contract. Simms, eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, ruptured his spleen Sept. 24 against Carolina and was lost for the year. ... Browns DE Kamerion Wimbley's two sacks gave him 10, the most by a Cleveland rookie. ... Browns CB Gary Baxter, who has vowed to play again after tearing both patellar tendons, gingerly walked the sideline on crutches before the game then joined his teammates in the locker room.