Bucs' Darrelle Revis: Knee forced me to play more zone

Published: Nov 01, 2013 at 03:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

We've all been wondering why Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Darrelle Revis has been playing so much zone this season.

Disgruntled Bucs fans, in particular, have had near conniptions pondering why a shutdown cornerback with the nickname "Revis Island" would be used in zone.

Revis addressed the issue Thursday during his weekly radio program on WDAE-AM, saying his reconstructed left knee wouldn't allow him to patrol the island solo.

"Earlier in the year, I didn't have the explosion to play press; the receiver would just run the (vertical) 9-route on me and I didn't have the stamina to do that play in and play out, especially playing press," Revis said, per the Tampa Tribune.

"... I'm starting to get that back now, which is awesome because I like to be in receivers faces and try to put my hands on them and try to be physical with them," he added.

It had previously been reported that, among other issues, Revis was frustrated by the lack of man-to-man coverage.

Revis said he played more press coverage last week during the Bucs' loss to the Carolina Panthers. He expects that amount to increase as the year progresses and he gets stronger.

Bucs coach Greg Schianointimated earlier this week that the team was considering how to best use its defensive playmakers. If Revis is healthy enough he should see more alone time on his island.

We handed out our Midseason Hero Awards in the latest "Around the League" Podcast.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions

New England quarterback Mac Jones was labeled as doubtful on Friday's injury report ahead of the Patriots' matchup Sunday versus the Lions. Rookie QB Bailey Zappe is in line to play if Jones can't start Sunday.

news

Saints' Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Seahawks with Jameis Winston doubtful; Michael Thomas out

The Saints are rolling with the Red Rifle for a second straight week. Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans this weekend when the Saints host the Seahawks, coach Dennis Allen said Friday.

news

NFL's three BEST teams to watch in 2022? Give me the Lions, Falcons and Jets!

Which three NFL teams are the best to watch right now? According to Adam Rank, it's NOT those at the top of the league with marquee superstars. He prefers a trio of squads without winning records.

news

Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out tight end Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to a hamstring injury.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE