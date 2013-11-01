Bucs' Darrelle Revis: Knee forced me to play more zone

We've all been wondering why Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Darrelle Revis has been playing so much zone this season.
Disgruntled Bucs fans, in particular, have had near conniptions pondering why a shutdown cornerback with the nickname "Revis Island" would be used in zone.
Revis addressed the issue Thursday during his weekly radio program on WDAE-AM, saying his reconstructed left knee wouldn't allow him to patrol the island solo.
"Earlier in the year, I didn't have the explosion to play press; the receiver would just run the (vertical) 9-route on me and I didn't have the stamina to do that play in and play out, especially playing press," Revis said, per the Tampa Tribune.
"... I'm starting to get that back now, which is awesome because I like to be in receivers faces and try to put my hands on them and try to be physical with them," he added.
It had previously been reported that, among other issues, Revis was frustrated by the lack of man-to-man coverage.
Revis said he played more press coverage last week during the Bucs' loss to the Carolina Panthers. He expects that amount to increase as the year progresses and he gets stronger.
Bucs coach Greg Schianointimated earlier this week that the team was considering how to best use its defensive playmakers. If Revis is healthy enough he should see more alone time on his island.