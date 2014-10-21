Bucs' Da'Quan Bowers suspended for PED violation

The NFL announced Tuesday it suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Da'Quan Bowers without pay for the team's next two games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport adds, via a source informed of Bowers' situation, that the pass rusher failed the test due to a diuretic. Bowers' suspension begins immediately, and the 24-year-old will be eligible to return to the Buccaneers' active roster on Monday, Nov. 3, following the team'sWeek 9 game against the Cleveland Browns.
The pass rusher started two games this year after missing Week 1 and was a reserve in the Bucs' past three contests.
Once considered a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, Bowers fell to the second round of the draft due to medical concerns. He's never lived up the early hype. He's widely considered a bust, compiling 6.5 sacks (one this year) over four seasons in Tampa.
Bowers was in danger of getting cut this offseason. The current Bucs administration didn't draft the defensive end, and he is a free agent after the season.
The two-game suspension will neither help him stick in Tampa nor help him on the open market next offseason.
