Bucs, Chiefs prepared for unpredictable opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs have barely worked out in pads. They haven't scrimmaged at all during training camp. Their full-speed, 11-on-11 contact portion of practice Wednesday night lasted all of six plays, and the starters took off their shoulder pads before it even began.
Ready or not -- and there's a likelihood of not -- preseason football has arrived.
The Chiefs open their four-game preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium, after just two weeks of a most unusual camp, and nobody is quite sure what to expect.