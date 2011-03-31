Bucs CB Talib denies assault allegations, lawyers say

Lawyers for Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Aqib Talib released a statement Thursday denying assault charges filed against the player in Texas.
"It is important to note that these charges are only allegations, allegations that Aqib vigorously denies," Jay K. Reisinger and Frank A. Perez said in the statement. "Aqib is confident that once all of the facts are known, this matter will be resolved favorably and in an expeditious fashion."
Police in a Dallas suburb said Wednesday that Talib turned himself in on a warrant accusing him of firing a gun at his sister's boyfriend. Talib was released after posting a $25,000 bond.
Police say they believe Talib and his mother, Okolo Talib, shot at the man March 21. The man wasn't injured.
Authorities had issued arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Talib and his mother.
His mother, who faced a felon in possession of a firearm charge, turned herself in Tuesday and bonded out.
The assault charges against the Talibs are classified as second-degree felonies. According to the St. Petersburg Times, the charges carry a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.
This isn't the first brush with the law for Talib, a first-round draft pick by the Bucs in 2008.
Talib was charged with simple battery and resisting arrest in connection with an assault on a taxi driver in Tampa, Fla. in 2009. Talib was suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for the first game of the 2010 season as punishment for that incident, and the player settled out of court with the cab driver.
Talib's troubles date to 2008, when he was involved in a fight with fellow Bucs rookie Cory Boyd at the NFL Rookie Symposium. In May 2009, Talib wound up inadvertently hitting teammate Torrie Cox in the face with his helmet while fighting with Donald Penn during a minicamp workout.
Talib has started for the Bucs since 2009. He has recorded 15 interceptions and 112 tackles in 41 games -- 28 of them starts.
Talib went to L.V. Berkner High School in the Dallas suburb of Richardson and played at the University of Kansas.
