Bucs CB Barber could retire or play elsewhere if Morris fired

Published: Dec 29, 2011 at 03:20 AM

Raheem Morris has been adamant he still has support within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' locker room while speculation abounds that he could lose his job at the end of the season.

On Wednesday, five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Ronde Barber backed up Morris' claims with a clear defense of the third-year coach. Barber, who has been a Buc for 15 years, said his and Morris' futures in Tampa are intertwined.

"I would be lying if I didn't say that," Barber said when asked by The Tampa Tribune if his future was linked to Morris'. "That's somewhat true. But we'll see. Ideally, I'd love to be back and play with (Morris), and (secondary coach) Jimmy (Lake) and (linebackers coach) Joe Baker. They're great coaches, and they're fun to be around. They understand me, and I understand them. So I imagine that will have something to do with it."

Barber intimated that Morris' dismissal could lead to him playing out his career for another team or might force him to retire -- though he still believes he has another year left in the tank.

"I feel like I can play another year," said Barber, who signed a one-year deal with the Bucs last offseason. "But let's see what January and February has to hold before I make any of those decisions. Next year will be next year. Who knows? I may be sitting on my couch, or I may be out here backpedaling with these young cats again."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles, former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt agree to terms on one-year deal

Philadelphia has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jaquiski Tartt, the team announced Friday.

news

10 new NFL head coaches: Who's in the best situation for 2022? The worst? Let's rank 'em!

This offseason, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches. Who's in the best position to succeed in 2022? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1? Bucky Brooks provides his rankings.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 17

The Packers have released quarterback Kurt Benkert. Elsewhere in the NFL, New England added an offensive lineman and Baltimore signed a veteran linebacker.

news

Case Keenum happy to be 'wanted' by Bills: 'It feels great to have a team like this'

Once an undrafted rookie, Case Keenum has found another landing spot in Buffalo after the Bills traded for him to back up Josh Allen. Feeling "wanted," Keenum is excited to be a part of a new squad and excited at the prospects of being part of a Super Bowl contender.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW