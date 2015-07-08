Around the NFL

Bucs' C.J. Wilson injured in fireworks accident

Published: Jul 08, 2015 at 06:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

New York Giants pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul wasn't the only NFL player to suffer a fireworks-related setback on the Fourth of July.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback C.J. Wilson also suffered a hand injury in a fireworks accident, his agent, Joel Turner, told NFL Media on Wednesday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport later reported, per sources who have spoken with the player, that the injury is serious enough that Wilson's career might be in jeopardy.

"His health is the focus now and will be for some time," Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Roy Cummings of the Tampa Tribune first reportedthe news.

"We are aware that C.J. was involved in an accident that occurred over the July 4th holiday," the Bucs said in a statement. "It is our understanding that the injury occurred to one of his hands and our primary concern at this moment is for his long-term health. We have been in contact with C.J. and are continuing to monitor the situation."

An undrafted cover man out of N.C. State, Wilson, 25, played in two games with Tampa Bay last season after a pair of rookie appearances with the Chicago Bears in 2013. The undrafted cornerback spent most of last season on the practice squad before the Bucs promoted him to their active roster in December.

Holiday fireworks have served as a major subplot this week with Pierre-Paul still recovering in a Florida hospital after suffering a hand injury over the weekend while attempting to light fireworks.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Giants pulled a $60 million long-term deal off the table following JPP's mishap. As for Wilson, a fringe player, it's fair to wonder if he'll even make the roster.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jason Pierre-Paul's firework incident, and reviews recent 'Making the Leap' candidates.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame focused on furthering football: 'I'm not done with this game'

While Sunday night was about honoring achievements of some of the NFL's greatest figures, 2021 HOF inductee Peyton Manning decided to focus his attention to the game's future.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2021 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2021 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Below is a recap of a celebratory Sunday evening in Canton.
news

Baker Mayfield doesn't 'give a damn' about extension timeline with Browns

That Baker Mayfield could enter the upcoming campaign without a long-term deal, though he appears to be the answer to a long-doomed question at quarterback in Cleveland, doesn't bother the signal-caller.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Sam Darnold-Dan Arnold connection heating up at Panthers camp

Fans of football rhymes, rejoice: The ﻿Sam Darnold﻿-Dan Arnold battery is fully charged at Panthers camp. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
news

Roundup: Jaguars WR D.J. Chark has surgery on broken finger, expected back by Week 1

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told reporters Sunday that wide receiver D.J. Chark had surgery on a broken finger. The fourth-year wideout is expected to be ready for Jacksonville's Week 1 game at the Houston Texans.
news

Dak Prescott (shoulder strain) does 'light throwing' at Cowboys camp

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Saturday that the star quarterback did some "light throwing" Saturday. It's the first time Prescott has thrown with his right shoulder since he strained it on July 28.
news

Dolphins agree to restructure CB Xavien Howard's contract

﻿Xavien Howard﻿ has resolved his contract dispute with the Miami Dolphins. The All-Pro cornerback and the club agreed on a reworked contract Sunday,. 
news

Colts, All-Pro LB Darius Leonard agree to terms on five-year, $99.25M extension

Darius Leonard﻿ is officially the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker, agreeing to terms on a monster extension with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Highlights from Centennial Class' enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

A massive Centennial Class had to wait an extra year for its moment in the sun, but after most of its membership bided many more years of time before finally receiving the call to Canton, the extra year was nothing.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2020 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2020 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Here's a recap of an evening of celebration in Canton.
news

New Ravens LB Justin Houston: 'I was so close' to signing with Steelers

New Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston revealed Saturday that he turned down a few better offers to sign with the perennial AFC contender. One of those overlooked clubs just so happens to be Baltimore's biggest rival.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Xavien Howard, Dolphins close to a compromise?

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard took the field in pads for the first time during training camp after nursing a minor ankle injury and staging a hold-in. Ian Rapoport reports Howard's participation was a significant development toward potentially reaching a restructured deal with Miami.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW