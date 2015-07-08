Bucs' C.J. Wilson injured in fireworks accident

New York Giants pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul wasn't the only NFL player to suffer a fireworks-related setback on the Fourth of July.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback C.J. Wilson also suffered a hand injury in a fireworks accident, his agent, Joel Turner, told NFL Media on Wednesday.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport later reported, per sources who have spoken with the player, that the injury is serious enough that Wilson's career might be in jeopardy.
"We are aware that C.J. was involved in an accident that occurred over the July 4th holiday," the Bucs said in a statement. "It is our understanding that the injury occurred to one of his hands and our primary concern at this moment is for his long-term health. We have been in contact with C.J. and are continuing to monitor the situation."
An undrafted cover man out of N.C. State, Wilson, 25, played in two games with Tampa Bay last season after a pair of rookie appearances with the Chicago Bears in 2013. The undrafted cornerback spent most of last season on the practice squad before the Bucs promoted him to their active roster in December.
Holiday fireworks have served as a major subplot this week with Pierre-Paul still recovering in a Florida hospital after suffering a hand injury over the weekend while attempting to light fireworks.
