Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 05:41 PM

Bucs' Bruce Arians encouraged by protests, urges action as well

Headshot_Author_Mike_Giardi_1400x1000
Mike Giardi

Reporter

Bruce Arians has always been considered one of the NFL's most progressive thinkers, not just on the field as it pertains to Xs and Os, but in creating opportunities for minorities and women in the game. He had three African-American coordinators last year, the first time that's ever happened in the league, and also a pair of full-time female coaches, another first. So the recent events that have impacted our country -- including the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody -- have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers's 67-year old head coach wondering just how far we've come.

"Yeah. I mean, it's sickening. We all know when we see something that's horrific and wrong and the events, especially the last three events, are wrong. They're murders and hopefully justice will be served quickly," he said during a Thursday morning video conference with reporters, referring to the recent killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. "There are times when I think we haven't made any progress since 1968, when the National Guard was roaming down the streets of my hometown and watching what went on, then the murder of Dr. [Martin Luther] King and Bobby Kennedy, what's really improved since then," adding, in the same breath, that, "a lot has."

Arians may be disheartened by the senseless acts of violence and racism but he is, at the very least, encouraged by most of the country's response to these instances.

"I love the fact that people are upset and are raising their voices, but don't stop," he cautioned. "It's one thing to march and protest, but it's another thing to take action and when the protesting is over, I would urge everybody to take action and do something positive to help the situation. Don't just go back to being silent because then it's going to happen again."

Arians addressed his team about the situation, encouraging dialogue and allowing those who wanted to speak the opportunity to do so. He also noted it is a little more difficult because of the virtual nature of this offseason and the lack of face-to-face meetings, however that isn't stopping him from trying to expand both his and the team's horizons with regards to the matters at hand.

"I've been researching the last couple of days for something I can do more," Arians said. "And I found a website, [called joincampaignzero.org], and I joined up and trying to send that message to all our players might be something they're interested in and try to help change it more than just what we've done so far," he said. "The other thing that just sickens me is there were over 20 children killed at the hands of people looking after them last month, and that hasn't changed enough either. Child abuse is still something that's rapid and prejudice and social injustice is still ... There's so much more to do and that's not getting done."

Arians has proven he will take action. He's hoping others will follow.

Related Content

Philonise Floyd speaks at a memorial service for his brother, George Floyd at North Central University Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Vikings players attend George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis

A number of players on the Minnesota Vikings attended Thursday's memorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick (72) looks on during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-24. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Cowboys place Travis Frederick on reserve/retired list

Travis Frederick has officially ridden off into the sunset. After announcing in March that he would be hanging up his cleats, the former Dallas Cowboys center was formally placed on the reserve/retired list Thursday.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Bills QB Jake Fromm apologizes for 'elite white people' comment

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm issued an apology Thursday after screen grabs of text messages emerged on Twitter that showed Fromm using the phrase "elite white people" during a conversation on guns.
A detail view of a Green Bay Packers helmet that is seen on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 in Chicago. The Bears won 24-17. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Packers pledge $250K to social justice, racial equality causes

Green Bay president and CEO Mark Murphy and his wife, Laurie, are also supporting the effort with a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin social justice groups.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL