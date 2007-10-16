Bucs bolster running game, acquire Bennett from Chiefs

Published: Oct 16, 2007 at 11:34 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay acquired running back Michael Bennett from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, hoping he helps them compensate for the loss of injured tailbacks Carnell "Cadillac" Williams and Michael Pittman.

Bennett, a first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2001, has rushed for 3,426 yards and 12 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons. He also has 145 career receptions for 1,164 yards and five TDs.

"We believe that the addition of Michael Bennett will strengthen our running back position," Bucs general manager Bruce Allen said in a statement.

Tampa Bay gives up undisclosed draft picks in 2008 and 2009 based on performance criteria.

The 5-for-9, 207-pound Bennett was a Pro Bowl selection in 2002 with the Vikings, but injuries have prevented him from realizing his potential as a pro. He played sparingly for the Chiefs as a backup to Larry Johnson after joining Kansas City in 2006.

"We appreciate Michael Bennett's contributions to the Kansas City Chiefs during his short time with us," Chiefs president Carl Peterson said. "Michael conducted himself as a professional as a member of the Chiefs and we wish him the best in this opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Tampa Bay lost Williams, the 2005 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, with a season-ending knee injury three weeks ago. Pittman took over as the starter, but was carted off the field two weeks ago with a high ankle sprain that could sideline him up to two months.

To make room for Bennett, the Bucs released running back Lionel Gates. Rookie Kenneth Darby, released last Saturday when Gates was signed to the active roster, was re-signed to the practice squad.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

