Bucs' Blount says he'd be flattered if Saints put bounty on him

Published: Apr 04, 2012 at 07:24 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeGarrette Blount has been making a lot of news recently, saying he wouldn't like it if the Bucs selected running back Trent Richardson in this month's NFL draft.

He also has an interesting take on the New Orleans Saints' "bounty" scandal, saying recently that he wouldn't mind having a bounty put on him.

"I wouldn't be mad about it," Blount told Yahoo! Sports. "It is nice to know someone cares enough about you to put a hit out on you …

"I'm pretty sure there are a lot more teams that have done it, but unfortunately they are the ones that got caught. I don't have a problem with it; it is what it is. I don't have a problem because I don't know if they had a bounty out on me or not. I don't know if I'm that big or important enough as a player. Since I've been in the league it hasn't affected me any."

Blount led Tampa Bay in rushing the past two seasons, gaining 1,007 yards as a rookie in 2010 and finishing with 781 yards and five touchdowns last year.

Blount -- along with receiver Preston Parker -- has also signed an exclusive-rights tender offer from the Buccaneers. The third-year pros will earn about $540,000 next season. Parker had 40 catches for 554 yards and three touchdowns in 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

