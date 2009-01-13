Bucs' Barber, Joseph added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber and Davin Joseph were added to the NFC Pro Bowl squad on Tuesday, replacing Green Bay cornerback Charles Woodson and Dallas guard Leonard Davis.
It's the fifth selection for Barber, who had four interceptions and extended his consecutive games streak to 176 this season. It will be the first trip to the annual all-star game for Joseph, the Buccaneers' first-round draft pick in 2006.
"Throughout my career I have been fortunate to be on some great teams and my selection to the Pro Bowl is further evidence of that," Barber said.
"It is heck of a honor and I am thrilled," Joseph said. "Being a player the ultimate goal is to win games, get to the playoffs and win a championship. And certainly a big goal of mine is to win a Super Bowl. But one of the things that I had hoped to accomplish through all my hard work and determination to win a championship was to make it to a Pro Bowl."
Barber, tied with John Lynch and Hardy Nickerson for the fourth-most selections to the Pro Bowl by a defensive player in club history, also made the trip to Hawaii following the 2001, 2004, 2005 and 2006 seasons.
The addition of Barber and Joseph gives Tampa Bay four representatives. They join linebacker Derrick Brooks, an 11-time selection, and rookie kick returner Clifton Smith.
