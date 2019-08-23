Around the NFL

Bucs backup QB Blaine Gabbert dislocates shoulder

Published: Aug 23, 2019 at 05:30 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Jameis Winston is entering a make-or-break season in 2019, as his rookie contract reaches its final year, and he might begin the campaign without his expected backup quarterback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-string signal-caller Blaine Gabbert suffered a dislocated shoulder in their win over the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, Bucs coach Bruce Arians confirmed after the game.

"His shoulder popped out," Arians said after the game, per ESPN. "He was hurting pretty good, but [I told him], 'Good thing it's not your throwing shoulder. You'll be all right.'"

Gabbert was scrambling for a first down in the third quarter when Browns LB Adarius Taylor tackled the QB and Gabbert landed awkwardly on his left arm. He was taken off the field by trainers while holding his left wrist.

Gabbert was replacing Winston, who had played the entire first half. The backup was then spelled by third-stringer Ryan Griffin, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 121 yards and a score in relief. Gabbert finished 4-for-5 for 33 yards.

It's not known how long Gabbert will be out or if his injury requires surgery. The Bucs signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde on Saturday before its preseason finale.

The former first-round pick joined Tampa Bay in free agency, replacing journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick as Winston's backup. Gabbert played in eight games for the Tennessee Titans last season, starting three. He threw for 626 yards, four TDs and four INTs as the backup to Marcus Mariota, who was selected one spot behind Winston in the 2015 draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson (illness) questionable vs. Lions; four Ravens placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Ravens placed DTs Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike﻿ and edge rushers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lamar Jackson heads a list of players who are questionable or out for Sunday versus the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 24

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ has missed just two games in his storied career. Will Sunday be the third? The Cardinals' Pro Bowl wideout is a game-day decision for Sunday against the Jaguars, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins, who has not practiced all week, is nursing a rib injury.
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) returns to Colts practice, a 'game-time decision' vs. Titans

The Colts might not have to resort to whatever plan B is this weekend. ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ (sprained ankles) returned to practice Friday, according to local reporters in attendance. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr. not listed on Browns' final injury report, expected to play vs. Bears

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is back. The Browns' star receiver did not appear on the team's Friday injury report, meaning he's expected to suit up and play for the first time in 2021.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) expected to miss a few weeks

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is going to miss some time again. The Panthers star running back is expected to be out a few weeks as the team continues to run tests on the hamstring injury that he suffered Thursday night, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson 'super anxious' to rebound from 4-INT outing

﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is ready to move on from his four-interception game against the Patriots in Week 2 as the Jets prepare to head to Denver to take on the 2-0 Broncos.
news

Nick Sirianni wears 'Beat Dallas' T-shirt to news conference

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni enters just his third game leading Philadelphia but understands the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys well.

The first-year coach wore a "Beat Dallas" T-shirt to his Thursday news conference ahead of Monday night's game in Texas.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ready for challenge of facing 'really good' Rams defense

Tom Brady has played 22 years in the NFL but will experience the first game of his career in Los Angeles on Sunday when the Buccaneers visit the Rams. 
news

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game

The postseason is coming to Monday night! The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend will include a game on Monday night, the league announced Friday.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott not fretting critics of contract, embraces role with Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott -- the second-highest paid running back in the NFL -- isn't fretting those criticizing his contract and is embracing the Cowboys' one-two punch combo with RB Tony Pollard. 
news

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills looking for areas to improve after first start

Making his first NFL start on Thursday night, Texans QB Davis Mills reflects on his debut and takes away the good and bad from Thursday night's loss to Carolina.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW