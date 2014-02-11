Bucky's Big Board: Jadeveon Clowney debuts atop rankings

15. Khalil Mack, LB, Buffalo

There is little doubt that Mack is a big-time playmaker with a knack for knocking the ball loose (FBS record 26 forced fumbles in his career) and making disruptive plays in the backfield. However, the fact that he played against lesser competition leads to some concerns about his ability to shine on a bigger stage. While his supporters will point to his spectacular performance against Ohio State, naysayers will cite the disappointing career of former MAC superstar Larry English as a cautionary tale of a small-school prospect failing to adjust to the NFL game. Now, I'm not saying that Mack is a "boom-or-bust" prospect, but I do believe the competition question will gain more steam as the draft process moves forward.