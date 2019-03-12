Bucky Brooks' top 5 2019 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0

The cornerback position is still held in high regard by team builders across the NFL, due to the impact of a shutdown corner on the roster. Now, the 2019 draft doesn't necessarily present a high-end lockdown guy, but there are plenty of prospects with Day 1-starter potential. Williams is a long, rangy press corner with outstanding ball skills. He is at his best challenging receivers at the line, but displays enough awareness to play effectively in zone coverage. Speed might be a question, but his natural instincts and playmaking ability should make him a solid starter in any system. Murphy is a feisty cover corner with a well-rounded game. He's capable of playing nose-to-nose in man coverage or sitting back and reading route concepts as a zone defender. With the Washington star also showing solid tackling skills on the perimeter, a late rise up the charts is possible before draft day. Ya-Sin is a blue-collar player on the island with a combination of toughness, technique and tackling ability that makes an ideal fit in any defense. Plus, he brings some versatility as a potential slot defender in sub-packages. Baker is a natural playmaker with the IQ and ball skills to flourish in a zone-based system. He lacks the speed and explosiveness to thrive as a CB1 in a man-heavy scheme. Mullen is a junkyard dog on the island with an aggressive game that's ideally suited for teams employing a lot of press coverage. He consistently knocks receivers around at the line and maintains good positioning throughout the route. As a solid tackler with a bit of a nasty streak, Mullen is the kind of player most defensive coordinators covet on the perimeter.