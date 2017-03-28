Bucky Brooks' top 5 2017 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0

The NFL scouting community loves long, rangy cornerbacks with versatile skills on the perimeter. The 2017 class is loaded with big corners capable of using press, bail or off technique in zone or man schemes. Unfortunately, a spate of injuries during pro-day workouts has altered the landscape at the position. Lattimore is viewed as the top CB1 in the class due to his exceptional athleticism, movement skills and technique. He is a bit of a finesse player but there's no denying his cover skills, particularly in press coverage. Conley has been a steady riser throughout the process after showing off impressive movement skills and hands in workouts. With a solid resume on tape, he could continue to vault up the charts when coaches begin to narrow down the field of potential Day 1 starters. Awuzie is a feisty competitor in the mold of Malcolm Butler. He challenges receivers at the line and makes them work for every yard they gain on the perimeter.