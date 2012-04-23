Bucky Brooks, Greg Cosell kick off final week of mock drafts

This is it. Draft week is finally upon us, and the 2012 NFL Draft is set to begin this Thursday night in New York. You know teams are putting the finishing touches on their draft boards now. Our experts are doing the same in revealing their final mock drafts. First off: Bucky Brooks and Greg Cosell, so be sure to check back later today to find out whom your team could end up selecting in the first round.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
• A quarterback revolution is underway in the NFL. Our Jeff Darlington explains how Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin IIIembody where the position is headed.
Jones: The underdog champions
After winning their second Super Bowl in five years, the Giants feel like ... underdogs? Kimberly Jones reports. More ...
• The Super Bowl champion New York Giants have suffered some key losses this offseason. Find out what they'll need to do to get back to the playoffs and hopefully repeat, as Michael Lombardi, Charles Davis and Solomon Wilcots assess the state of the franchise.
• It's inevitable that at some point an NFL franchise will be back in Los Angeles. The Raiders used to reside in the City of Angels, but owner Mark Davis says he prefers keeping the team in Oakland.
• The New England Patriots have been the most successful team of the millennium. So it can't be that much of a surprise that they've produced the most All-Pros since 2000.
