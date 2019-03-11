Around the NFL

Buckle up: NFL's legal negotiating period now open

Published: Mar 11, 2019 at 02:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Make sure your phone is charged. The negotiating window is open.

At noon ET on Monday, the two-day negotiating period for potential unrestricted free agents began. NFL teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 13.

Simply put, beginning at noon today teams are permitted to discuss potential deals with teams -- erroneously referred colloquially as the "legal tampering period."

Technically no deals can be agreed to during the negotiation window, and players are not allowed to visit potential new teams, but the framework for contracts can be outlined. The negotiation period allows for a flurry of pacts to be announced when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

With agents legally allowed to discuss their clients' futures with all 32 NFL teams starting today, expect a smorgasbord of juicy rumors to be bandied about in the next 48 hours.

Buckle up, friends. Free agency frenzy has arrived.

*Join NFL Network's "Free Agency Frenzy" Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. ET through 7 p.m. ET for all the latest news and reports. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett, Steelers look to get back on track against stingy Browns with Week 1 loss behind them

The Steelers would like to forget their season-opening loss as quickly as possible. In fact, according to quarterback ﻿Kenny Pickett﻿, they already have.
news

Aaron Rodgers 'heartbroken' after season-ending Achilles injury, vows return: 'I shall rise yet again'

The football world has had nearly 48 hours to process what happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That was enough time for Rodgers to craft a response of his own after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his Jets career.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow jokes struggles in loss to Browns led to new haircut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's performance in Cincinnati's 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was out-of-character, and apparently, one way Burrow has tried to remedy last week's issues is with a fresh haircut ahead of this week's practices.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield decoded Minnesota's defense in Week 1 comeback win

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s game turned almost instantly Sunday in Minneapolis. One of his teammates offered a good reason for the shift Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Vikings-Eagles on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night on Prime Video.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
news

DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

After signing a new one-year deal to rejoin the club after a lengthy holdout, Chiefs DT Chris Jones said Wednesday that there's nothing personal about the situation and he's willing to be in Kansas City for the long haul.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' future: 'I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' season-ending Achilles injury spun the Jets' season into a tizzy just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. The injury conjures questions about whether Rodgers will continue his career with the Jets in 2024 at the age of 40.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus discusses Chase Claypool's struggles vs. Packers; Week 2 status unclear

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool had a poor Week 1 outing, something that Matt Eberflus acknowledged when speaking with reporters on Wednesday. Could Claypool be benched for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Following standout performances Sunday, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dexter Lawrence: Giants got 'embarrassed' by Cowboys, but we must move on 

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence lamented the 40-0 blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but New York's star defender isn't going to let it linger. 