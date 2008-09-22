Buckhalter worth adding if Westbrook's injury lingers

With Sunday's games in the books, here's a brief list of the most significant depth chart changes affecting fantasy leagues:
Philadelphia RB
Rising: Correll Buckhalter
Falling: Brian Westbrook
Westbrook had just 12 yards rushing before leaving Sunday's game with a strained right ankle. He was seen on crutches after the game and will have an MRI Monday. If Westbrook, who went as high as the No. 1 overall pick in some fantasy drafts, is out for any length of time, the Eagles have a good backup in Buckhalter. Buckhalter had 43 yards on the ground and 44 in the air Sunday, adding a touchdown. He has a penchant for finding the end zone -- he had nine touchdowns in 2003 and has already scored twice this year. Buckhalter will be assisted by Lorenzo Booker, but expect Buckhalter to get the majority of carries in Westbrook's absence.
Miami RB
Rising: Ronnie Brown
Falling: Ricky Williams
Perhaps the biggest surprise in the Dolphins-Patriots game -- aside from the final score -- was the triumphant return of Ronnie Brown as a fantasy force. The 113 yards on 17 carries would be nice enough for a player less than a year removed from major knee surgery, but he added four touchdowns on the ground and another as a passer. Welcome back, Ronnie. Williams was no slouch either, gaining 98 yards on 16 carries and also catching two passes despite losing his starting job. As long as Brown continues to play like he did Sunday, Williams will lose touches.
NFL.com's fantasy blog is dedicated to one thing: Helping you dominate your fantasy league. The NFL.com staff keeps you updated with all of the latest NFL news and how it will affect your team. More ...
Houston RB
Rising: Steve Slaton
Falling: Ahman Green
Two weeks ago in response to this article, a RotoWire subscriber added this comment: "Be prepared to add Steve Slaton to this list when Ahman Green's inevitable hamstring/groin/high sprain injury occurs. I'm guessing Week 3." Brisco County, or whatever your real name is, thanks for the tip. Of course, it was a knee injury, but who's counting? Green missed Sunday's game with Tennessee, giving the starting job to the rookie Slaton. And Slaton didn't disappoint, tallying 116 yards on 18 carries and adding a touchdown against the strong Titans defense. One should note that Slaton had just 12 yards on nine carries in the second half, so it's possible that Tennessee made halftime adjustments that will surely interest Houston's next opponent.
Minnesota QB
Rising: Gus Frerotte
Falling: Tarvaris Jackson
The Vikings, who could have had their pick of free agent quarterbacks during the offseason, decided to go into battle with Jackson and Frerotte. Jackson flamed out after only two games, so Minnesota turned to the 14-year veteran to handle the difficult job of handing off to Adrian Peterson. Frerotte threw for 204 yards and a touchdown, giving the Vikings the downfield passing game they lacked under Jackson. As long as the Vikings keep winning, Frerotte should be able to keep his job.
Detroit RB
Rising: Rudi Johnson
Falling: Kevin Smith
Last week in this space we said just the opposite, but that was before Johnson had 14 carries to Smith's mere three. There's no report of an injury to Smith, who had 14 yards rushing. Johnson had 83 yards rushing and also caught a touchdown pass, looking like the Johnson of old. With Detroit going nowhere fast, they're desperate to find help anywhere they can, and it looks like they'll turn to Johnson while Smith can go back to directing Ben Affleck movies.
Baltimore RB
Rising: Le'Ron McClain
Falling: Ray Rice
Rice was a popular sleeper pick this season as the backup to oft-injured Willis McGahee. McClain outperformed Rice in the opener while McGahee was out, and now that McGahee is back in the fold, McClain's performance didn't drop off at all. McClain had 17 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, and appears to be the goal-line back in the Baltimore offense. Meanwhile, Rice had just five carries Sunday, and looks like the No. 3 running back in Charm City.
New England QB
Rising: Kevin O'Connell
Falling: Matt Cassel
How the mighty have fallen. Two players most of us have never heard of are now fighting it out for the quarterback spot in suddenly panicking New England. Cassel wasn't terrible Sunday, but the Patriots played their worst game in two years, paving the way for O'Connell -- a third-round draft pick this year -- to make his NFL debut. The Patriots are off in Week 4, so there will be two weeks of breathless reports on this competition rather than the usual one.
Tampa Bay WR
Rising: Antonio Bryant/Ike Hilliard/Michael Clayton
Falling: Joey Galloway
With Galloway out with a sprained foot, Bryant, Hilliard and Clayton all moved up a notch on the food chain. Bryant took full advantage, corralling 10 catches for 138 yards. Hilliard added a touchdown, and Clayton had a steady five catches for 54 yards. Galloway is no spring chicken and could be out a bit longer. With Tampa Bay's newfound interest in the passing game under Brian Griese, there might be enough to go around for all of the receivers to be happy.