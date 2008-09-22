Buckhalter worth adding if Westbrook's injury lingers

Rising: Correll Buckhalter

Falling: Brian Westbrook

Westbrook had just 12 yards rushing before leaving Sunday's game with a strained right ankle. He was seen on crutches after the game and will have an MRI Monday. If Westbrook, who went as high as the No. 1 overall pick in some fantasy drafts, is out for any length of time, the Eagles have a good backup in Buckhalter. Buckhalter had 43 yards on the ground and 44 in the air Sunday, adding a touchdown. He has a penchant for finding the end zone -- he had nine touchdowns in 2003 and has already scored twice this year. Buckhalter will be assisted by Lorenzo Booker, but expect Buckhalter to get the majority of carries in Westbrook's absence.