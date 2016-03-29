Around the NFL

Buccaneers want to trade or extend Mike Glennon?

Published: Mar 29, 2016 at 11:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht recently acknowledged that backup quarterback Mike Glennon is available for the right price leading up to next month's draft.

Understanding that Glennon might opt to seek greener pastures when his rookie contract expires after the 2016 season, Licht's best options are a trade or a contract extension.

"We're open to discuss things, we have been open, we've been talking to a lot of teams," Licht told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio last week. "That's dwindled now to a few teams. We're still talking.

"At some point we're going to make a decision whether or not we're going to keep him. He's a super asset for us now. And when I say keep him, keep him now -- try to keep him long-term, extend him for a couple years. Having a backup quarterback that we think has starting ability is a huge asset for us."

The Bucs have already discussed a two-year extension, likely for at least $6 million a year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

It's hard to blame Glennon for demurring in the current quarterback landscape. New Texans starter Brock Osweiler -- a signal-caller of similar size, pedigree, talent and NFL effectiveness -- just landed $37 million in guarantees for the next two seasons.

The Jets reportedly have reached out to gauge the price tag for Jameis Winston's backup, but a trade involving Glennon and franchise player Muhammad Wilkersonis a non-starter.

In a salary-cap-strapped stare-down with Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers, might Broncos general manager John Elway be willing to trade his third-round pick in the upcoming draft after being awarded compensatory selections at the end of each of the third and fourth rounds? How about dealing the No. 31 overall pick for the Buccaneers' No. 39 selection and Glennon?

Now that free agency has essentially run its course, there's a good chance we'll have to wait until draft weekend to see a Glennon trade play out.

