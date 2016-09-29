Around the NFL

Buccaneers want Jameis Winston to throw less

Published: Sep 29, 2016 at 02:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jameis Winston has been boom or bust in 2016. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would like to mitigate those swings by utilizing the running game.

"In the last two games, we've thrown too much," coach Dirk Koetter said Wednesday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "We've got to quit getting behind by two scores, and we need to run the ball better."

It sounds great for Koetter to preach balance, but it will be tough in practice. With Doug Martin (hamstring) out another week or two, Tampa doesn't have the backfield to pound the ball with productivity.

Charles Sims improved his toughness, but he isn't a consistent between-the-tackles runner. In his first career start on Sunday, Sims had 13 carries for 55 yards -- just his sixth career game with double-digit carries. Sims is one of the best pass-catching backs; not a pile mover like Martin. Jacquizz Rodgers is not the answer either.

With Martin out and the Bucs getting behind early, Winston has thrown more than 50 times each of the past two weeks. In a perfect display of his up-and-down nature, the second-year quarterback leads the NFL in turnovers (8), while being tied for the lead in touchdown passes (8; Drew Brees).

"As far as Jameis handling volume, heck, I'm sure he'd throw every time, if he could," Koetter said. "But for our team to be successful, we can't be throwing in the 50s and we can't be running in the 20s."

Balance is key the next two weeks versus the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers, respectively. Both defenses can create and destroy one-dimensional offenses.

Sunday against a stingy Broncos secondary, Tampa needs success on the ground. Will Koetter and Winston persist in the plan for balance if Sims is repeatedly stuffed for no gain?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons TE Lee Smith retires after 11 seasons, set to become youth mentor

Tight end Lee Smith, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, is retiring from the league and is now set to be a youth mentor at the Triple F Elite Sports Training performance center that he's opening in Knoxville, Tennessee. 
news

NFL community reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

Sean Payton surprised many when he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons and subsequently drew plenty of appreciation from those in the NFL world and beyond. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon cleared waivers and, as expected, the Chiefs are bringing him back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: 'Everything is on the table'

While last offseason was one rife with Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers' front office, the 2022 offseason promises to be more cordial as the QB weighs retirement, explores the potential of being traded, or remaining with the Packers and perhaps signing an extension with the only franchise he's ever called home. 
news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVI officiating crew; four of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.
news

Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of Saints after 15 seasons

Sean Payton is stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Vikings working to hire Browns exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

The Vikings are entering the final stages with the front-runner for their vacant general manager position. Minnesota is working to hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears hire Chiefs exec Ryan Poles as new general manager

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles has accepted the Chicago Bears' general manager job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

McDermott: No decision on possible Brian Daboll replacement will be made without Josh Allen

Brian Daboll is again a hot name in the head coaching carousel and it seems somewhat likely he could leave. If Bills HC Sean McDermott has to hire a replacement, star QB Josh Allen will have a say on who it is.
news

Andy Reid empathizes with Bills after overtime loss: 'I wouldn't be opposed' to OT rules change

The finish to the most thrilling Divisional Round in ages might have been the only letdown from the entire weekend, with the Chiefs and Bills engaging in a battle that has generated as much discourse about overtime rules as the epic game itself.
news

LaFleur: Packers 'hopeful' to retain 'best receiver in the league' Davante Adams before free agency

Much of the immediate questions following Green Bay's Divisional Round exit centered on the future of Aaron Rodgers. Lost in the shuffle was Rodgers' most important and trustworthy target, ﻿Davante Adams﻿, who is headed toward free agency in the spring unless he and the Packers can come to an agreement on a new deal.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on his future: 'It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family.'

A day after the Buccaneers' season came to a conclusion in a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady let it be known that his upcoming decision on whether he'll return for the 2022 season isn't solely about what he wants to do.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW