Buccaneers use franchise tag on Bryant after breakout season

Published: Feb 18, 2009 at 02:08 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that they have placed their franchise tag on wide receiver Antonio Bryant.

According to NFL Network's Adam Schefter, the move means Bryant's salary will go from $600,000 to at least $9.9 million, the franchise tender number. But it will limit Bryant from shopping his services to the highest bidder.

Bryant put together his best NFL season in 2008, setting career highs and leading the team with 83 receptions for 1,248 yards and seven touchdowns. In a Week 14 game at Carolina, Bryant recorded the second-best receiving performance in Bucs history with nine catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Bryant, who is entering his eighth season in the NFL, has 333 receptions for 5,085 yards and 26 touchdowns in 93 games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Championship Sunday primer: What is each remaining team's trump card? Achilles' heel?

Championship Sunday offers a pair of enticing matchups: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, followed by Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers. What is each remaining team's trump card? Achilles' heel? Bucky Brooks has the answers in the Scout's Notebook.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Chiefs-Ravens in AFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for with the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Lions-49ers in NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for with the Detroit Lions play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.
news

NFL playoffs: Championship Sunday injury report

Official game statuses for the Championship Sunday games of the 2023 NFL season.