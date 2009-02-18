Buccaneers use franchise tag on Bryant after breakout season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that they have placed their franchise tag on wide receiver Antonio Bryant.
According to NFL Network's Adam Schefter, the move means Bryant's salary will go from $600,000 to at least $9.9 million, the franchise tender number. But it will limit Bryant from shopping his services to the highest bidder.
Bryant put together his best NFL season in 2008, setting career highs and leading the team with 83 receptions for 1,248 yards and seven touchdowns. In a Week 14 game at Carolina, Bryant recorded the second-best receiving performance in Bucs history with nine catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Bryant, who is entering his eighth season in the NFL, has 333 receptions for 5,085 yards and 26 touchdowns in 93 games.