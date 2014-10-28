Buccaneers trade safety Mark Barron to Rams for picks

Tampa Bay announced that its starting safety has been shipped to the St. Louis Rams ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that St. Louis will send Tampa a fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder in return, per a source involved in the deal.
Rapoport noted Tuesday morning that the Bucs were open to moving Barron, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, who racked up just three interceptions over 37 starts on the heels of a stellar career at Alabama. The backstop -- ranked No. 66 at his position by Pro Football Focus -- hasn't lived up to his pedigree.
Still, it's another intriguing addition to a feisty Rams defense that currently houses T.J. McDonald and Rodney McLeod at safety. Rapoport reported that St. Louis waived quarterback Case Keenum to make room for Barron.
He hasn't been particularly good in coverage or against the run, but Barron now has a fresh start in a new system -- his third in as many seasons -- under Jeff Fisher.
The Bucs are also completing a deal to send linebacker Jonathan Casillas to the Patriots. In the end, Tampa held on to running back Doug Martin and wide receiver Vincent Jackson, both subjects of trade chatter leading up to Tuesday's deadline.
