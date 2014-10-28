Buccaneers trade Jonathan Casillas to Patriots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were indeed the team to watch ahead of the trade deadline, but unloading a backup linebacker won't exactly send ripples throughout the league.
The Bucs traded veteran linebacker Jonathan Casillas to the New England Patriots, the team announced. Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, via a source involved with the deal, the Patriots gave up their 2015 fifth-round pick for Casillas and a sixth-round pick.
Casillas, 27, has started 15 of 55 career games across five seasons in New Orleans and Tampa.
Battling hamstring and groin injures, he has yet to play a defensive snap in October. Casillas was a rotational player early in the season, playing roughly half of the snaps at strongside linebacker.
In addition to his special teams experience, Casillas will provide depth for the Patriots with Jerod Mayo and Chandler Jones sidelined.
As for the Buccaneers, NFL Media's Albert Breer reports wide receiver Vincent Jackson and running back Doug Martin are staying put after safety Mark Barron was shipped off to St. Louis.
