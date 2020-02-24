Around the NFL

Buccaneers to unveil new uniforms ahead of season

Published: Feb 24, 2020 at 03:42 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a new look. In response to fans' requests for something different, the team announced Monday it will soon unveil updated uniforms ahead of the 2020 season.

"We have heard the feedback from our fans loud and clear and have been working with the NFL and our league partners at Nike to usher in a new look as we enter this next decade of Buccaneers football," Buccaneers co-owner Ed Glazer said, per the team's website. "We look forward to revealing more details in the near future about our official unveiling event which will take place later this spring."

The news comes on the heels of social media posts and posters in the Tampa area hinting at potential uniform changes. The Bucs have featured three different looks in their 45-year history. The most notable change came in 1997, two years after Malcolm Glazer purchased the team, as Tampa Bay scrapped its original red and orange color scheme for pewter and a darker red with the skull and crossed swords logo.

Those features have remained intact ever since. How will the Bucs alter their look this time? More details are expected in April.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard endorses 'great coach' Jeff Saturday: 'I hate that he gets a lot of hate'

Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard rejected the notion that interim coach Jeff Saturday was not adequate at his job last season, pointing out the former Colt would be in a great spot with a full offseason of preparation.

news

Justin Fields on Bears' approach to No. 1 overall pick: 'Everybody would love honesty in the process'

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 1947. Their starting quarterback understands it's a business, but he would "definitely" like to know where the team is leaning.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century

For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to become just the seventh player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season, he'll need to break a long and dubious streak of MVPs coming up short in the biggest of big games.

news

Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said his team's head coaching search will continue past the Super Bowl, but he reminded any frustrated fans that the team wants to make the right decision rather than the fastest one.

news

Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

After an injury-riddled road toward Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be fully healthy heading into Super Bowl LVII versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles and Chiefs gifted a Super Bowl trip to a Kansas City fan who donated a kidney to a fellow Marine veteran and Philadelphia supporter. NFL.com's Bobby Kownack details the powerful story ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

news

Super Bowl LVII injury report: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Final injury report for the Kansas City Eagles and Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things watch for in Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down five things to watch for when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Texans interviewing ex-Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator job

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing for the vacant offensive coordinator job in Houston, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

OT Taylor Lewan says he 'will be cut' by Titans in coming weeks, ponders playing future

Three-time Pro Bowler and former first-round pick Taylor Lewan believes the Titans will be cutting him in the next few weeks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE