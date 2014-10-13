Buccaneers to release Jeff Demps from practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneersare releasing the running back from their practice squad, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, according to a source informed of the move.
The 5-foot-7, 191-pound U.S. Olympic sprinter is one of the fastest players in the league, but can't find a position that will get him on the field.
Demps signed a deal with the New England Patriots in 2012, but was almost immediately placed on injured reserve and missed the season. He was part of the 2013 trade with the Buccaneers that landed the Patriots fellow back LeGarrette Blount. The Bucs cut Demps this August, only to later sign him to the practice squad.
Demps appeared in two games last season with one rushing attempt for 14 yards, three receptions for 21 yards and four kick returns netting 93 yards.
He'll be a free agent once again looking for a team to take a chance on a man with blazing speed but no NFL position.
We recap all the Week 6 action on a jaunty edition of the "Around The NFL Podcast." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.